Jaindl Land Co. has been awarded $3.6 million in state grants for its plan to convert the former Mary Immaculate Center seminary property in Lehigh Township into a resort and spa.

Adam Jaindl presented the project, which has been in the works for years, to Northampton County Council on April 6. The application for Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital (RACP) grants had the support of County Executive Lamont McClure and county council.

Adam Jaindl said Tuesday that the project was awarded the money.

McClure said Jaindl's plan preserves a 911 antenna at the site, a crucial link in the public safety network. He also said the project will provide jobs, boost the tax base and save green space, and "It's not a warehouse." McClure opposes "warehouse proliferation" and tax breaks that support it.

Jaindl Land Co. bought the former Roman Catholic seminary in 2016. Jaindl now owns about 600 acres at the site. The company proposes new construction along with renovation and preservation of existing buildings, including a chapel.

Adam Jaindl said at an April 6 council committee meeting that much of the land will remain open.

"The core focus of the development is really agrarian," he said, with farms, orchards and grapevines.

Of the 202 guest rooms planned for what is now called the Lehigh Valley Resort & Spa, many will be suites. A new building will hold 166 rooms, with another 36 in the seminary.

"Most of the development will be in one area around the seminary," Jaindl told the Community and Economic Development Committee. The seminary building covers about 130,000 square feet, he said, and new construction of about 150,000 square feet is planned.

Jaindl said about 200 jobs will be created at the resort, not counting construction and other jobs supported by the development but off the site. That will boost the regional economy and tax base, he said.

The resort will be a "world class" destination when it is completed, Jaindl said. It will offer meeting space, the chapel for weddings, multiple food and beverage outlets, and passive and active recreation.

Committee Chairwoman Tara Zrinski said the property is "bucolic," and she supported the plan. Northampton County Council approved two grant applications, one for $1.5 million and the other for $2.1 million.

"I appreciate the preservation of the land and farming it as well, and the preservation of the structure," she said of the Jaindl plan.

Commissioner Kevin Lott (council members are known as commissioners) asked that the company hire local contractors and workers, pointing out that the state grant is taxpayers' money.

In response to a question from Commissioner John Goffredo, Adam Jaindl said the company plans to keep the resort.

"We're not looking to build it and flip it," he said. Jaindl Land Co. will bring in a company to operate the hotel, he said.

The former seminary is at 300 Cherryville Road in Lehigh Township.

County Executive McClure said the Jaindl plan preserves a crucial 911 antenna at the site.

"First and foremost, public safety is my top concern," McClure said in an email statement. "The county network was designed to provide overlapping, supportive radio coverage from all tower sites. If any one site needed to be removed, it would have an obvious and deleterious impact on other sites. This would require a comprehensive redesign of the communications system, identification of alternative tower sites and investment in implementing such sites."

"Second, it's a good project," he said. "It's not a warehouse" and the Jaindl plan "makes it more than not that the land surrounding the resort that Jaindl Land Company owns will not be developed."

The county agreed to be the local sponsor of the grant, McClure said, and that does cost county taxpayers anything.

He summed up his support: "It's not a warehouse. Good-paying jobs will be created. A valuable historic cultural asset is preserved. It is less likely to cause the adjacent land to be developed, and it keeps the public safe."

RACP grants are for "the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects," according to the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program website.