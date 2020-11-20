N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Jaindl Farms in Lehigh County is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank to provide turkeys for families in need this holiday season.
For every pound of turkey sold Friday, November 20, the company is donating a pound to the food bank.
Thanksgiving is now less than a week away, as families prepare to serve food around the table. But with a year like 2020, many are struggling to make ends meet.
"We are trying to help any way we can," said Joanna Jaindl Keichel, sales and retail manager and head of marketing for Jaindl Farms.
The North Whitehall Township farm is providing turkeys for families in need this holiday season.
"For every pound sold today (Friday), we will be donating that same amount of pounds back to Second Harvest Food Bank," Keichel said.
Second Harvest distributes food to more than 240 food pantries in seven counties.
"They service 80,000 people a month currently, up from 60,000 people on average, so it's gonna go to the needy locally here, Lehigh, Northampton counties, predominantly," said Luke Jaindl, farm manager.
Jaindl Farms owner David Jaindl says his company specifically chose Friday, November 20, as the matching donation day because it's one of its biggest retail days of the year.
"We expect anywhere from 12- to 13- or maybe 14,000 pounds sold today," he said.
That means more food provided to the community. The company says it's the least it can do during these tough times.
"It's important for us to give back to the community that helps us exist," said David Jaindl.
The retail store is open until 5 p.m. Friday, and then every day until Thanksgiving.