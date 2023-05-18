S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A proposal for what could become an expansive housing development at the intersection of Blue Barn and Chapmans roads was revealed to the South Whitehall Planning Commission on Thursday night.
On behalf of Jaindl Land Co., Hanover Engineering Associates President Charles Unangst presented the proposal, which calls for a total of 78 homes to be built on 89 acres owned by David Jaindl. It shows the land divided into five "tracts" surrounding the intersection.
Tract 1, located northwest of the intersection, calls for five homes on 11 acres of agricultural land. According to Unangst, the line of mature trees at the western edge of this area would not be disturbed by new construction.
Tract 2, located northeast of the intersection, calls for 17 homes on 44 acres of mixed agricultural and wetlands. According to planning commission Chairman David Wilson, developing wetland areas would require the developer to cooperate with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
Tract 3, located west of Tract 1, is set aside for sewage and stormwater infrastructure. This area borders Chapmans Road, but not Blue Barn Road.
Tract 4, located southwest of the intersection, calls for 11 homes on 9 acres of agricultural land.
Tract 5, located southeast of the intersection, calls for 45 homes on 25 acres of mixed woodlands and wetlands. This area contains an additional three potential areas for stormwater management.
While the planning commission did not vote or make formal recommendations on Unangst's proposal, some South Whitehall residents voiced concerns about stormwater management and the new traffic Jaindl's development could bring to their area.
Denis Reed, of the 5000 block of Chapmans Road, expressed his desire to see Tract 5's stormwater areas connected to public sewage as opposed to a private septic tank.
"When it rains real hard, water basically gets away on both sides of my place," Reed said. "It's like a river."
Striking a similar chord, Kevin Campbell, also of the 5000 block of Chapmans Road, wanted to ensure the development would not complicate the impervious surfacing issues he has already seen in his backyard.
"There's actually a stream that runs between the properties across the street [from me]," Campbell said. "There's an enormous amount of water that flows through there now. And with more impervious surfacing, I think it's going to increase."
Unangst responded that the proposed management facilities in Tract 5 would reduce the free flow of stormwater in the stream.
Planning commission Vice Chairman Brian Hite called traffic issues the biggest developmental concern, prompting widespread agreement from the public.
According to Hite, Unangst's proposed location for an entrance to Tract 5 would violate a township requirement for intersections to be spaced at least 800 feet apart. Hite said PennDOT would be unlikely to approve the construction of a four-way stop at the Blue Barn-Chapmans intersection to adequately slow speeding drivers on Blue Barn Road.
"I live just east of this project... and people are doing way more than 40 miles an hour," Hite said. "It's a highway, basically."
Radelle Psarsky, of the 2000 block of Blue Barn Road, said the current traffic situation makes her feel like "a prisoner" in her own home, as she struggles to cross the street to retrieve mail and pull out of her driveway at certain times of day. She worries new development could make this problem worse.
"I can't get out of my driveway," Psarsky said. "I now have to make appointments at certain times of the day because of the traffic."
The planning commission also voted unanimously to amend a provision regulating the height of appliances on the building rooftops.
The commission will meet again Thursday, June 15.