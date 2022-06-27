ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Rock & Roll Hall-of-Famer, James Taylor, played at the PPL Center Monday night. In the hours leading up to the concert, businesses in the area were bustling with the foot traffic the concert brought in.
Outside the James Taylor concert, minutes before entering, fans stood and sat around the entrance, waiting to get in.
"We're old enough that he's coming back around,” Rhonda Beck, from Nesquehoning, said.
Though the event didn’t appear to be entirely sold-out earlier Monday, a concert at the PPL Center can seat 10,000 people – and nearby businesses welcomed the crowds with open arms.
"I actually had to block reservations because we unfortunately couldn't take any more," Todd Pasini, Beverage & Food Director at The Dime at Renaissance Allentown Hotel, said. “Obviously whenever they have events at the PPL Center, it's always great for business."
Six-time Grammy winner James Taylor graced the stage at the PPL Center at 8 p.m. Restaurants tell 69 News they had been fully booked during the hours leading up to the concert, for days.
"All my life you hear James Taylor, it's one of those things that you grow up with, that's on the radio,” Pasini said.
Pasini says as a decrease in business travel takes its toll, big events like this one help keep businesses closer to those pre-pandemic numbers.
"When PPL had Michael Bublé, was a huge draw, I know Barry Manilow's going to be a huge draw, Morgan Wallen was a monster draw,” Pasini said.
Though not all events sell out the restaurants.
"There's always room for more, but more and more people are coming downtown," Pasini said.
"It's always welcome, we really live on the events that are booked downtown," Clint Malek, general manager of Sports and Social, said.
Sports and Social, a restaurant right across from the PPL, just opened last month.
"We've been welcomed in Lehigh Valley, with open arms, our lunch, dinner, brunch shifts are always busy. It's just an added attraction and gets more people downtown to see what's going on," Malek said.
Overall, restaurants like these looked forward to a very busy night.
“We're gonna have a great night tonight,” Pasini said.
"We're getting people from all over Lehigh Valley, a good mix of people from all areas of Lehigh Valley are coming down to see what's going on,” Malek said.
But it's not just the folks visiting from the Lehigh Valley.
A manager inside Tacos Y Tequila tells 69 News what sets a large headliner like James Taylor apart from other events at the PPL Center, is that it brings out-of-towners from all over, looking for delicious, nearby food -- like Jim and Susan Berg from Doylestown.
"We went to the Taco and Tequila place," Jim Berg said. "Food's very good there.”
The couple drove an hour to get to the venue.
"We're halfway between Philly and here,” Susan Berg said. “It's just an easier drive."
"Parking's a lot easier,” Jim Berg added. “It's a much more relaxed area to be in."
This is the couple’s second James Taylor concert in three years. It was also their second time at Tacos Y Tequila.