ALLENTOWN, PA. – Legendary singer/songwriter James Taylor & His All-Star Band are coming to PPL Center on June 27, 2022.
Tickets are available online on Friday, March 25 at 10 am, according to officials.
As a recording and touring artist, James Taylor has touched people with his warm voice and distinctive style of guitar-playing for more than 40 years, while reportedly setting a precedent to which countless young musicians have aspired.
Inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the world-renowned artist has sold more than 100 million albums since he was first signed by The Beatles to their Apple Records label, won multiple Grammy Awards, and has earned multiple gold, platinum, or multi-platinum awards, officials say.
His Greatest Hits album alone sold more than 10 million copies. In 2015, James was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In 2016, he was a recipient of the Kennedy Center Honor.