BETHLEHEM, Pa. - One of Marty McGuire's favorite spots is on his deck in Bethlehem with his telescope.
"I'm known as Backyard Astronomy Guy," McGuire said.
McGuire spends a lot of his free time stargazing and sharing his love of space with folks on social media. So you can imagine how excited he was when NASA released images from the James Webb Telescope, the most powerful telescope ever.
"Well, the energy created from the Big Bang is about 14 billion years ago, the Webb Telescope will be able to see the stars or galaxies formed as close back to the Big Bang as possible. We're talking over 13 billion years," McGuire said.
As a Volunteer Solar System Ambassador for NASA, McGuire got a chance to see the telescope up close two times before it was launched a million miles away from Earth last Christmas.
He says even though the infrared images it's sending back captured so much, the actual amount of the universe it shows is incredibly small.
"If you visualize holding a needle at arm's length and looking through the eye of that needle, the space that this image takes up contains countless galaxies and stars," McGuire said.
McGuire says the data gathered by the telescope will allow scientists to ask questions they never knew to ask.
"Our learning curve is going to increase rapidly with Webb's capabilities and we will be learning things at a pace we haven't before," McGuire said.
The Webb telescope has enough fuel to send back data for the next 20 years, and you can bet McGuire will be watching intently.