A stern recommendation against a former president. In fact, a call to prosecute him. But will it be enough to persuade federal prosecutors to do that?
The U.S. House Jan. 6 Select Committee assigned to investigate the attack on the U.S. Capitol almost two years ago spoke for a final time Monday. All nine members of the select committee agree that former President Donald Trump should face criminal charges including conspiracy, obstruction of Congress, and aiding an insurrection.
The suggestion is significant politically, but not necessarily legally, says a Lafayette College professor who specializes in government and public service.
In their 18-month long investigation, the nine lawmakers from across the nation say they interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses and sifted through millions of pages of documents detailing the attacks. At the center of their investigation: the former leader of the free world, Donald Trump.
"Ours is not a system of justice where foot soldiers go to jail, and the masterminds and ringleaders get a free pass," U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said during the final hearing.
Nine public hearings later, the select committee says its decision has been made.
"Those in favor, say 'Aye,'" said Bennie Thompson, Democratic chair of the House Jan. 6 select committee. "Those opposed, 'No.' In the opinion of the chair, the ayes have it."
Monday's unanimous vote recommending Trump be tried criminally is a move that significantly makes a stance. However, it may not amount to much more than that.
"There's no legal significance to what the committee did," said John Kincaid, professor of government and public service at Lafayette College.
He says the federal Department of Justice has no obligation to follow up on the recommendation of charges.
"What the committee was really trying to do was something along the lines of civic education and wanting to educate the public, indicate how serious they felt the situation," Kincaid said.
He says the ramifications may be harmful if Trump continues his campaign for presidency. Lawmakers who support him, however, don't seem to agree. U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) tweeted a picture of a poll allegedly showing strong support for a second run for Trump.
Trump also posted to social media on his platform "Truth Social" shortly after the committee's decision. He called the charges against him fake and said he was already tried for the charges during his second impeachment, which he says he won.
There's no word yet on whether the Department of Justice will follow through with the recommendations of criminal charges against Trump.