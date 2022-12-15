ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Five-time Grammy Award winner Janet Jackson will perform at the PPL Center next year.

She will take the stage on Thursday, May 18, according to a news release from the PPL Center.

It's part of her “Together Again” tour. Three-time Grammy Award winning recording artist and Fast and Furious actor Ludacris will join Jackson on the tour as a special guest.

Produced by Live Nation, the 37-date tour will start spring 2023 visiting North American arenas and amphitheaters in Orlando, Nashville, New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, and more; kicking-off in Hollywood, FL on April 14 at the Hard Rock Live and wrapping up in Seattle, WA on June 21 at the Climate Pledge Arena.

The “Together Again” Tour will celebrate her 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlight the milestones for two of Jackson’s most critically acclaimed albums - 25 years of “The Velvet Rope,” and 30 years of “janet”, featuring her biggest chart-topping hits, plus new music.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, December 16 at 11 a.m. on the PPL Center website.