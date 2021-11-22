BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Japanese and American culture came together Monday in the Lehigh Valley.
Deputy Consul General of Japan, Kenju Murakami, visited Northampton Community College in Bethlehem Township.
He got to taste Lehigh Valley cuisine at the Hampton Winds Restaurant on campus.
He also spoke to students and staff about Japanese culture and student exchange programs.
"Northampton has been involved in Japanese cultural exchange for many, many years. Just this past year, bringing in renowned dancers and choreographers to our campus, sending our students on study abroad programs, working with UNESCO World Heritage Site.." said Nathan Carpenter, Director of Education and International Services at Northampton Community College.
The college established a study abroad program for communication design majors to study in Japan.
It was held in 2018 and 2019, with hopes to resume soon.