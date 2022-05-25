Election ballot box

A Republican candidate for the 16th Senatorial District of Pennsylvania has declared victory.

"With all the votes counted in Bucks and Lehigh counties and being sent to the Department of State, we have secured the Republican nomination for the 16th Senatorial District of Pennsylvania," Coleman said Wednesday afternoon.

The district covers parts of Lehigh and Bucks counties.

"I want to thank my supporters and voters of the 16th District who placed their trust in me. It's time to unite and work together towards the General Election. I also want to thank Pat Browne for his years of service to our area and running a very tough, admirable campaign," Coleman said.

It is unclear whether Browne will concede the race or if he will ask for a recount.

