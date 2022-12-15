BREINIGSVILLE, Pa. - Due to the upcoming start of his first term as a Pennsylvania State Senator for District 16, Jarrett Coleman has tendered his resignation as a Director on the Parkland Area School Board, according to a news release from Coleman's office.

The resignation is effective Thursday.

“Part of being a leader involves making difficult decisions at times. After consulting with my team, we determined that although legal to hold both positions, it would be best for the constituents of the 16th Senate District for me to resign as school board director as is customary when assuming higher office,” Coleman said. “Resigning at this point in time allows for the residents of Parkland to elect a replacement as part of the next municipal election instead of having a board director appointed by the board for the remainder of my term.”

“It has been an honor to serve the families and taxpayers in the Parkland School District while a member of the School Board. I will bring the same energy and determination to the Pennsylvania Senate,” he said.