We finally have a winner in a race that's been too close to call since Pennsylvania's primary election three weeks ago.
Political newcomer Jarrett Coleman is declaring victory over longtime State Sen. Pat Browne for the Republican nomination in the 16th District. More than 34,000 votes were cast in the Republican primary, and Coleman is declaring victory by 19 votes right now.
There was also some drama around the final tally, with a late court decision that threatened to change the outcome.
After election day, a federal district court ruling found that undated and unsigned ballots had to be counted. Jarrett Coleman tells us he was opposed to that ruling, which is still being fought in the courts, but for his race Coleman said at this point it doesn't matter.
"I was disappointed to see that the state was going to allow these undated ballots to be counted, but even with them I still managed to overcome Pat Browne," said Coleman.
He overcame a senator who has served since 2005. Coleman tells us he believes it's Browne's long tenure in office that might have swayed the voters toward him.
"When you're in public service or you're in an elected office for so long, I think you lose that touch of what it's like to be, you know, showing up to Giant at 9 a.m. on a Sunday, and I think it was refreshing for people just to have someone that they can relate to," said Coleman.
Coleman also believes redistricting led to his success, with the 16th District now including thousands of voters in Bucks County.
"I think in Bucks County they were, he was new to them and so there was an opportunity for people who didn't have their minds made up in Bucks, and so I think that it allowed for a newcomer to come in," said Coleman.
Coleman is now the Republican nominee in a district that hasn't elected a Democrat since 1994, and he believes it's his values that will lead him to office over his Democratic rival Mark Pinsley.
"I think people are scared to speak their mind. I think people are scared of the cancel culture, they're scared to speak up, and so it's nice to be able to represent their beliefs, and know that they have someone that they can count on," said Coleman.
"After a thorough review and careful consideration, we are confident that all votes cast in the Republican primary election for the 16th Senatorial District were counted properly. I want to congratulate Jarrett Coleman in securing the nomination and wish him the best of luck in the fall general election," Browne said in a statement.
"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of the 16th Senatorial District as their Senator for the past 17 years and the Commonwealth as a member of the General Assembly for 28 years. I look forward to finishing my service by delivering a budget this year which places Pennsylvania in its strongest financial position in decades."
Coleman said, moving forward, some of the issues he plans to focus on include parental choice in schools, election integrity, and preventing government overreach.