SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - "He is a very little brother, so he has a couple siblings in here, he's the youngest guy. He is typical youngest child, little brother, really looks out for other siblings to see what's safe or not," said Maggie Morse, the Curator of the Lehigh Valley Zoo.
And no, she's not talking about a human.
Meet Jax. He's a one-year-old Australian kangaroo. And he's celebrating a big milestone. Jax is out of his mom's pouch and finally hopping around the exhibit on his own.
"They're marsupials, which means their babies are born in a pouch and we don't really see them come out of the pouch until they are much older," Morse said.
Morse tells us Jax's birthday was actually in October 2020, but he wasn't actually seen until July of this year.
But here's the thing- they aren't just born, and they're ready to be seen by the general public. The crew at the Lehigh Valley Zoo needs to make sure these animals are healthy and safe just like real babies.
"Just like a human baby is born once it is safe and mom feels good, baby feels good. We take that baby, look at the baby, make sure baby is healthy, give it its vaccines. Get a weight," Morse said.
Once Jax was cleared, he was able to jump around the exhibit that was curated to fit his needs. They feed him the proper food and give him the perfect amount of space with his family, just as if he were in the wild.
"Working in animal care in the zoo field is a lot of coming in and seeing cute animals, but it's so much beyond that," Morse said. "They're wild animals and we respect that. We're just their maids, their fun givers, we do the rest to make sure they live a happy, healthy life."