LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. | Expanded and renovated space will provide greater access and additional treatment capabilities, for pediatric critical care patients at the Jeffrey Paul and Grace Kathryn Feather, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital.
Established more than 20 years ago, the PICU has a history of providing leading-edge, specialized care for critically ill or injured children close to home, according to officials.
As a Level II pediatric trauma center and a pediatric-verified regional burn center, Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital cares for more than 1,000 critically ill and injured patients annually, hospital workers say.
The newly expanded and renovated PICU will provide even greater access for families in the surrounding community. The unit has been expanded from eight beds to 12 and now includes 2,200 additional square feet of space totaling 8,200 square feet.
Highlights of the PICU renovation and expansion, made possible by the generosity of Jeffrey Paul and Grace Kathryn Feather, include 12 patient care rooms, a dedicated lounge, and expert staff.
The specialty-trained pediatric intensive care staff provides 24/7 coverage. The team includes pediatric critical care physicians, pediatric critical care nurses, respiratory care therapists and pediatric pharmacists.
Hospital officials say they have the most experienced board-certified pediatric ICU specialists in the area, so parents can rest assured that we will meet all the needs of their seriously ill or injured child in the PICU.