BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Jenny's Kuali, a Malaysian restaurant in South Bethlehem, will close at the end of September, according to its Facebook page.

That is a big loss for the restaurant's dedicated fans, including thousands of Lehigh University students over the years.

The restaurant opened in August 2012. Now after "999,999 dumplings, more than 1,000 jars of ginger garlic sauce and countless celebrations, sadly, it's come time to close the doors," posted Roy and Jenny Lim.

In January 2021, the restaurant at 102 E. Fourth St. was put up for sale. No specific reason was given for the closing in the recent Facebook post, but the owners have put in more than 50 years combined in the restaurant business. Earlier, they operated the House of Chen in Allentown.

The cuisine will continue through pop-up stores, cooking classes, catering, and the sauces will remain available for purchase, according to the post.

Details will be posted on social media.

Jenny's also sells cookbooks.

Jenny and Roy Lim were born in Butterworth, Malaysia. They serve Malaysian and vegetarian cuisine at their restaurant, along with dumplings and noodles.

"Kauli" means wok in the Malay language, according to the restaurant's website.

Jenny's Kuali fans took to Facebook to thank the owners and look toward the future. One noted that their take-out food was essential during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We want to thank you all for you support, friendships, love and the opportunity to serve you and share our family recipes and your celebrations," the Lims wrote in their post.

The restaurant's sauces and cookbooks are available at several area locations, including Echo Hill Country Store, Fleetwood; Heffelfinger's Coffee & Tea, Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market; Kilhaney's in Hackettstown and Clinton, N.J., and Azar Supermarket, Bethlehem.