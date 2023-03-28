L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Zoning Hearing Board granted a special exception request involving Camp Jubilee on Tuesday night at the township building.

The request, offered by Camp Degel Hatorah Inc. of South Lakewood, New Jersey, would readapt the facility at 1312 Brookside Road for use as a house of worship and summer camp for members of the Jewish faith, along with family retreats.

Tuesday night's ruling granted continuation of prior non-conforming use to Camp Degel. The 11-acre property has six multi-use buildings and three residential buildings. It has operated as a religious camp and meeting facility for about 35 years. The Northeast Hispanic Region Church of God had operated the location most recently.

The camp will be utilized as an Orthodox Jewish camp for boys ages 10 through 18 for a total of seven weeks through two sessions: one from late June through late July. Potentially an all-girls session could be established.

For the rest of the year, the property would not be utilized, save for periodic excursions on weekends by adults. The company plans to hire a "caretaker" to monitor the property during off-season.

Testimony from a Camp Degel official Tuesday night indicated from sundown Friday to sundown Saturday, there will be no additional use of electronics or vehicles on the site for the Sabbath. In addition, alcohol and drug use is not permitted. Also, no amplified music will be allowed outside any of the site's buildings.

More than 100 campers are expected to be on site.

Neighbors who spoke during a public comment session cited dead trees on the camp's property, decaying fences, water issues and rodents as issues.