At the Jewish Community Center of the Lehigh Valley, staff are about to undergo training in an effort to increase safety and security.

And not just at that location, but at every synagogue, day school, camp, service organization and other centers of Jewish life across the Lehigh Valley.

"Countering active threat," Col. Tim Brooks said. "I'll be teaching the training to the workers here at the JCC, the Federation staff...try to reach out to the parishioners."

Brooks was recently appointed as regional security advisor by the Jewish Federation of the Lehigh Valley, along with the Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg and the Secure Community Network.

SCN is the official safety and security organization for the Jewish community in North America.

Brooks, who's long served with both the military police, as well as the Bethlehem P.D., will direct and launch a new security program in an effort to strengthen security within the Jewish community.

Aaron Gorodzinsky, Director of Campaign & Security with the Jewish Federation of the Lehigh Valley, says the majority of the community may not realize the type of work Brooks is doing.

"He's going to be working with the inside facilities," Gorodzinsky said, "so that the outside community when they walk in, they're going to look and they're going to feel a more professional approach to security, and therefore, feel comfortable and happy to be inside of a facility."

The team is also upgrading security equipment, adding better cameras and more secure access points to facilities.

Gorodzinsky says half the funding is being raised through the local community, while the other half comes from a national grant from the LiveSecure security campaign.

It was put in place for the same reason that security is being upgraded in the Lehigh Valley.

"There's been this significant rise of antisemitism," Gorodzinsky said. "We have seen a lot of pamphletting and leafletting in our community."

Among the incidents within our region, last winter at Bethlehem's Christkindlmarkt, four people were spotted wearing shirts with antisemitic and white supremacist language.

The Anti-Defamation League recently reported the largest number of incidents against Jews in the U.S., recorded by ADL since 1979.

"The Jewish community makes up just over two percent of the entire population, but unfortunately, they get over 50 percent of all religious hate crimes," Brooks said.

"We have seen incidents occurring in our community, not in the same way that it has occurred in other local, and nationally, but we just want to make sure we're able to keep this in check," Gorodzinsky said.

Brooks will not only be handling our region, but also Harrisburg. He says both are communities with about 8,000 Jewish people.