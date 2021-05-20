There were many prayers offered for those caught up in the violence in the Middle East as the Jewish Federation of the Lehigh Valley held a virtual vigil as they stand in solidarity with the people of Israel.
They were joined by both Republican Sen. Pat Toomey and Democratic Congresswoman Susan Wild, who also reaffirmed their commitment and prayers for the Israeli people.
"We must make clear that the United States stands shoulder to shoulder with Israel, we have no greater ally in the region and we cannot turn our backs on them," Toomey said.
"Let me be perfectly clear... Hamas is a terrorist organization whose goal is to eliminate the Jewish people, nor does it do anything to advance the cause of the Palestinian people," Wild said.
For 11 days violence has killed hundreds, but most of the casualties have been Palestinians. As the Jewish community comes together, local Lehigh Valley Muslim organizations have put out a joint statement, pointing out the disparity of bloodshed, saying "We awaited some level of criticism for the U.S. government's support of another world power in its brazen bulldozing of a nation. But, perhaps we were wrong to expect that."
But, everyone was praying for one thing - peace.
"History shows us that problems like this need love, care, intelligence, effort, prayer and the time it takes for reasonable people who love peace to come to a conclusion," said Gary Fromer, president of the Jewish Federation of the Lehigh Valley.