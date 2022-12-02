The labor market continues to defy the odds, with new numbers beating expectations.

"The jobs numbers really seem to be ticking in industries that are service-based, specifically education, health care, and leisure as well," said Ahmed Rahman, an economist with Lehigh University.

The jobs report for November shows the economy added 263,000 jobs, and the unemployment rate remains at 3.7%. Rahman says that all but guarantees more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

"All this so-called positive news and data points is causing the Federal Reserve to think you know what we're going to need to be a little bit more aggressive," Rahman said.

Wages are also up in those sectors, as the labor market remains incredibly tight, increasing concerns of a wage-price spiral.

"There's a lot of things going on. A big factor is retirements, and I've been saying that over the last couple years but it's not slowing down," said Susan Larkin, COO of Allied Personnel Services, an employment agency in Allentown.

The proportion of those who either have a job or are looking for one declined for a second straight month, to around 62%.

Larkin says while some industries have cut, others just keep growing.

"They're still continuing to play catch up, and I think a lot of the narrative we see in the larger economy isn't necessarily applicable to all businesses," Larkin said.

Especially in the service industry and other areas.

"Manufacturing is still a big segment here. There's still big demand for experienced skilled laborers," Larkin said.

"We're sitting on a federal funds rate of 4%. I think that will go up to 5% the first half of 2023. Whether or not that will do the trick, I think, is hard to say," Rahman said.

We can at least expect the same .50- to .75-point rate hikes in the future, but that is not the only tool the Federal Reserve has at its disposal. It could continue to sell off assets and buy back dollars, sucking liquidity out of the economy.