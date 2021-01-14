President-elect Joe Biden is going for big spending in his stimulus proposal, with a price tag of $1.9 trillion.
"The increase in deficit would be huge. It is now starting to resemble World War II. We are catching up, unfortunately, fast, but it is necessary," said Kamran Afshar, an economist with DeSales University.
The bill includes $1,400 stimulus payments for most Americans.
"There are a lot of people getting nothing, and there is a need for more stimulus to go out," Afshar said.
In addition, more money is expected for vaccine distribution, state and local aid, and unemployment benefits.
Thanks to Democratic wins in the Georgia runoff elections, Biden could use the budget reconciliation process to push the legislation through the Senate with 50 votes and no filibuster.
"There is limited things you can put to a reconciliation bill, and that's limited mostly to taxing and spending items," said Professor John Kincaid with Lafayette College.
Although, it's reported he is hoping to get bipartisan support.
"This could be a political win-win for President Biden," Kincaid said.
Kincaid says if Biden can't get the 10 votes he needs, he could still use the option.
"I have difficulty seeing Republicans going along several trillion dollars of expenditures," Kincaid said.
The impeachment trial may slow things down.
After Wednesday's vote in the House, Biden tweeted his hope that the Senate can deal with its impeachment responsibilities while also "working on the other urgent business of this nation."
Today, in a bipartisan vote, the House voted to impeach and hold President Trump accountable. Now, the process continues to the Senate—and I hope they’ll deal with their Constitutional responsibilities on impeachment while also working on the other urgent business of this nation.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 14, 2021
"The idea of impeachment in the morning and stimulus bill in the afternoon, I don't think it's too realistic," Kincaid said.