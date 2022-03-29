John Hayes

Picture of John Hayes from New Tripoli Bank website

John Hayes, executive vice president of New Tripoli Bank, has been nominated to succeed Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk as chairman of the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority.

Hayes is vice chairman of the board of governors. Tuerk said last year after winning the mayor's job that he would be giving up the post. The board of governors oversees the LNAA, which operates Lehigh Valley International Airport, Queen City Airport in Allentown and Braden Airpark in Forks Township.

Hayes is a graduate of St. Joseph's University and the Stonier Graduate School of Banking. In February, New Tripoli Bank announced that Hayes would step up from his posts as executive vice president and chief lending officer to be chief executive officer as of June 30 and be responsible for all daily operations of the bank.

Glenn Reibman, a former Northampton County Executive, is the candidate to be vice chairman, and Justin Grimshaw, an assistant business manager with the IBEW Local 375 in Allentown is in line to be secretary/treasurer.

The LNAA board will vote next month on the nominees.

"I will ask that the full board accept the slate" of candidates proposed by the LNAA nominating committee.

LNAA Executive Director Thomas Stoudt said LVIA continues to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic. February was "generally" a good month for traffic at the airport. So far in March, LVIA is doing better than the national average for passengers.

"Nationally, we're seeing TSA's passenger-traffic number through checkpoints down about 13% versus March 2019," he said, while the local airport is down just 2%. March 2019 is used as the benchmark for comparisons because it predates the pandemic, which led to government-imposed shutdowns in 2020.

"We're seeing a lot of seats in our market coming back to those 2019 levels," Stoudt said.

Todd Quann, director of finance and administration, said LVIA is recovering faster than peer airports that serve cities including Harrisburg and Wilkes-Barre. LVIA served 53,000 passengers in February, he said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you