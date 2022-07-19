Store sign generic graphic

John J. Zeiner & Sons, a piano seller that has operated in Allentown for more than a century, is down to its final few weeks.

The store is holding a going-out-of-business sale at its 828-830 Hanover Ave. location, Jean Zeiner-Burch said Tuesday. She is the daughter of owner John Zeiner Sr. While she and her four brothers -- John Jr., Tom, Ron and Bob -- all had roles in the store over the years, retirements, changes in the industry, and COVID-19 have taken a toll.

Zeiner & Sons will be open at least through August, and perhaps longer, depending on when the sale of the building is complete.

"We've been open more than 100 years and, in this building, 65 years," Zeiner-Burch said. "We grew up in this building," she said of herself and her brothers.

The business was founded in 1912 by Andrew DeLong, grandfather of John Zeiner Sr., according to the Zeiner and Sons website.

"The pandemic kind of hit us hard," Zeiner-Burch said of the decision to wind down sales. They lost employees and getting new pianos to sell was difficult because COVID-19 affected instrument makers. At the same time, family members wanted to retire or try something new.

Electric keyboards also cut into sales. Zeiner & Sons sells acoustic pianos, but "A lot of people are buying electric pianos now," Zeiner-Burch said. Concern about a recession also hurt.

"Whenever the economy looks bad, piano sales really go down," she said.

"It's a big deal," she said of the East Allentown landmark store closing. "It's very hard on everybody. I have customers calling and they're really upset."

Sales continue for now, and Zeiner & Sons employees who tune and repair instruments will continue to do so, independently, after the store closes.

Zeiner-Burch has spent her life with the business, and she will miss the customers and the East Allentown neighborhood.

"All the businesses here, we looked out for each other," she said.

As of now, the store will remain open through August. That date may be extended. Check the Zeiner & Sons website for additional details on sales and service.

 
 

Tags

COMING SOON: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you