BETHLEHEM, Pa. - In the fall of 1980 after a 5-year musical hiatus John Lennon was starting over his creative career.
"John was very insecure. He wasn't sure he has the music creativity; he wasn't sure his songs were up to scratch," said author Tim English.
In his book "John Lennon 1980: Playlist," English chronicles the music that influenced Lennon's last album Double Fantasy, released less than a month before his death.
That song (Watching the Wheels) he sort of said he was examining his own life watching the wheels. Looking at the world, yes examining his life and what he was doing here.
Was some of that self-reflection done walking the Lehigh Parkway?
"Would you believe that John Lennon comes up here to Allentown? I said why. He said he goes into the Parkway," remembered Bethlehem's John Maury.
It's a story lifelong professional musician John Maury of Bethlehem remembers from a band mate.
Through the years claims of Lennon sightings have become urban legend.
But one Maury believes in.
"You always get the feeling when you work in the bigger, the bigger cities that no one knows where Allentown is. They've heard of it because it's on a map," he said.
Of course, there is a lot of folklore to all this but a former co-worker swears that when he was a kid, he and his family met John Lennon in the parkway.
There was also a small movement to re-name the Robin Hood Section to Strawberry Fields.
"I certainly remember that it was a discussion. I don't believe it ever got to be a formal discussion," said Don Bernhard, who was Allentown's Community Development Director in 1980. "It was never crystal clear if it was actually factual that Lennon was here," he said.
But as a lifelong Beatles fan "that affiliation now and even then would have been phenomenal for Allentown," Bernhard said.
Imagine that.