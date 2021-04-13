The CDC puts the brakes on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after 6.8 million doses are administered. Six women who received the vaccine developed a blood clot in the brain.
"Preliminary information indicates that none of these six cases occurred in Pennsylvania. However, we are waiting confirmation from the CDC on that point," said Acting Pennsylvania Health Secretary Alison Beam.
Beam says no J&J vaccines will be given until the CDC investigates.
In Pennsylvania, the first J&J doses were reserved for teachers and front line workers. St. Luke's says it's moving things around to make sure those scheduled for J&J clinics get another vaccine.
"We're hoping as the rest of the United States that the supply of the Moderna vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine will be increased to meet the need," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre with St. Luke's University Health Network.
Meantime, health bureaus that don't offer J&J say they're being flooded with calls from concerned people scheduled for clinics.
"It's definitely a concern because we're dealing with vaccine hesitancy at this point and people are concerned about the severity of side effects," said Bethlehem Health Bureau Director Kristin Wenrich.
The CDC says the six women developed the blood clots within two weeks of getting the vaccine. The CDC urges anyone who experiences severe headaches, shortness of breath or pain to contact a doctor immediately.
Health officials say the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines haven't reported any serious issues, and say if you are scheduled to get one of these vaccines to go ahead and do so.