BANGOR, Pa. - There's a family in Bangor that seems to have entrepreneurship in the genes. It's uncommon to have one business owner in a family, let alone three, and all of them are under 23.

Connor, Lauren, and Rachel Haffling - three siblings.

Rachel, the youngest at 17, was actually the first to start her own business 3 years ago - Rachel's Refinished Furniture.

"7th grade I had wood-shop for one marking period and I learned how to use a sander and then I found a dresser on the side of the road and I didn't want it to go to the landfill,” she said.

Now she's working with a 5 month wait list: ”My pieces are selling out so fast that right now I'm just open for appointment only.

Connor - 18 - was next up, starting Edge Landscaping and Excavation at 16.

"I just started doing work for my neighbors, helping them out. Plowing snow, and doing mulch and cleanups - realized I was good at it and enjoy doing it,” he said. ”You got to just start small and grow yourself up."

Lauren, 22, was last: “Obviously, I was watching my little sister doing this for three years with her business and I was like - you know what, I think I can do it."

She started August Bloom Designs just 3 months ago, after studying textiles at Moravian University, making hand tufted carpets and wall hangings. She’s been selling at fairs and craft shows.

"It all depends on how much detail I have, usually the whole process - something this size - It'll take 5-6 hours,” Lauren said.

Keeping it in the family, all three will have neighboring storefronts opening at 205 Blue Valley Drive in a couple weeks.

They say they wouldn't want it any other way.

"We're there for each other and just help each other out,” Connor said.

The Slate Belt Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a joint ribbon cutting on Saturday, September 10th.

To reach Rachel’s Refinished Furniture text (610) 810-8486. August Bloom Designs can be reached at (610) 319-6759 or email Augustbloomdesigns22@gmail.com. Edge Landscaping and Excavation is (908) 386-7433.