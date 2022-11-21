GREENSBORO, NC - Mack Trucks North America will have a new president.

Jonathan Randall will be the president effective Dec. 1, according to a news release from Mack Trucks.

He will report to Martin Weissburg, global president of Mack Trucks and chairman of Volvo Group North America.

Randall joined Mack in 2016 as senior vice president – North American sales, and served most recently as senior vice president – North American sales and commercial operations, according to the company.

The company says he brings more than 25 years of commercial vehicle experience to the role, with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) leadership positions in truck sales, product marketing, truck leasing and aftermarket parts and service.

“Jonathan is a proven leader who is passionate about working with our dealers and customers to grow Mack’s business as we introduce new services and products to the North American market,” said Weissburg.

Randall, who has a bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University, will continue to be based at the company’s headquarters in Greensboro, North Carolina.