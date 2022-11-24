ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Many of us are breaking bread with family and friends this Thanksgiving.

In many communities, it's the kindness of volunteers that allows this tradition to carry on.

Allentown's Jordan United Church of Christ was one of the places offering a free Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings to anyone who needed it.

They've been opening their doors on Thanksgiving for about 14 years now.

Those in charge of procuring and preparing the food say it's a big task because they have a lot of mouths to feed.

"We cooked 13 turkeys, sliced 15 hams, made 130 pounds of sweet potatoes, 180 pounds of mashed potatoes, 70 pounds of corn, 70 pounds of broccoli, 600 dinner rolls," said Dianne Rodriguez with Jordan United Church of Christ.

They also opened 65 cans of cranberry sauce.

Jordan UCC invited visitors to eat among fellow community members or take the meals to go.