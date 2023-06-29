A local nonprofit is spreading kindness. It's called "Joyful Giving."

The group brings local companies in for team bonding, create gift bags, and give them to those in need. It's a creative way to pay it forward.

"Everything is intentionally packaged so it really does look and feel like a gift," said Hannah Votta Coleman, Founder and Executive Director of Joyful Giving, a non-profit organization.

"Reaching out to community has always been in me," Coleman said. "My mom was in the Peace Corps and my dad had a career in social work."

So what exactly is it? Well, it's a way for local businesses to get together and create little gift bags for those in need.

"The thing that makes joy maker bags look and feel like a gift is that we always tie them with a ribbon and always put in a piece of chocolate," Coleman said. "We have handed out over 5000 joyful bags since we've started."

Those bags are filled with essential items and then passed out to community members and groups that are in need. It not only spreads joy, but is a way for local companies to gather for team bonding among their employees.

"We love it, we love it," said Sharon Furber, the organization's Senior VP of Learning and Organizational Development.