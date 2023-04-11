BETHLEHEM, Pa. - JPMorgan Chase, the biggest U.S. bank, may be coming to downtown Bethlehem.

The bank has already opened a branch at The Hive, a City Center Investment Corp. building at 107 N. Seventh St. in Allentown.

Now it is looking at the Farr Building at Broad and New streets in Bethlehem, according to a federal regulator.

JPMorgan seeks a "branch establishment" at the "NWC (northwest corner) of North New Street and West Broad Street," according to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The OCC regulates national banks and reviews planned branch openings and closings.

The northwest corner of Broad and New was most recently a Fidelity Bank branch. The ground floor space is vacant.

A JPMorgan spokesman said the bank has no details to share about the branch at this time, but information may be available "in the coming months."

What is now JPMorgan Chase has many predecessors and was founded in New York City in 1877 and named Chase Bank in honor of Salmon Chase, President Abraham Lincoln's Secretary of the Treasury. The bank traces its roots back even further, to 1799.

The modern JPMorgan Chase was founded in 2000 by the merger of Chase Manhattan Corp. with J.P. Morgan & Co.

Today's JPMorgan Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon has a lot in common with John Pierpont Morgan, the Gilded Age financier behind J.P. Morgan.

Morgan advised the federal government and helped steady the economy during financial panics. More recently, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called Dimon after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank.

JPMorgan is the biggest of America's "Big Four" banks, which also include Bank of America, Citibank and Wells Fargo.

Shares in JPMorgan are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol JPM. The closing price Monday was $127.89. The bank has a market capitalization (current share price times number of shares outstanding) of $374.9 billion.