ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown constable will be removed from office after a court determined he's not a city resident.

Steven Wiggs did not live in the city when he was elected constable of the city's 16th Ward, a Lehigh County Common Pleas judge said in a ruling issued Thursday. He was first elected constable in 2015, and re-elected in 2021.

The position will be declared vacant.

The judge described Wiggs as "nomadic," using his Allentown address as more of a mail drop than a permanent residence, and his wife and kids live in Newark, New Jersey.

The county district attorney filed the paperwork in March, saying an investigation using surveillance cameras found Wiggs had been sleeping in his car.

The person who lives in the home initially said Wiggs does not live there, but later testified that he had been living on and off in the basement, the judge said.

Wiggs has also since been convicted of unlawful possession of a weapon and impersonating a law enforcement officer, the ruling says.