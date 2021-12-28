ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man who authorities say had prior out-of-state convictions will not be allowed to take the oath of office for the position of constable in Allentown, at least not yet.
Judge Robert L. Steinberg granted a motion Tuesday to not allow Nicholas Douglas to be sworn in as constable, according to the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.
The hearing on a quo warranto motion is scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday. A quo warranto is a special form of legal action used to resolve a dispute over whether somebody has a legal right to hold a public office. Quo warranto is Latin for "by what authority."
Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin recently filed a petition asking that Douglas be prevented from taking office as a constable in Allentown, saying he has an extensive criminal history.
Douglas was a successful write-in candidate in the November 2021 election for the position of constable for the 12th Ward in Allentown.
Martin says Douglas has multiple out-of-state convictions in Mississippi, Michigan and a number in Ohio, including impersonating a police officer. Martin said the convictions make Douglas ineligible to hold the office, citing a section of the Pennsylvania Constitution which says a person cannot hold an office of trust or profit if the person was convicted of embezzlement, bribery, perjury, or other infamous crime.
Also, Douglas is currently in violation of his probationary supervision in Michigan, according to the court filing.
Douglas said in his voter registration application that he had lived at the 800 block of John Street in Allentown for at least 30 days before the November 2021 election. According to DA Martin, an investigation found that Douglas did not lease the apartment until Nov. 2, 2021.