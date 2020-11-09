ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A judge has declared a mistrial in the case of an Allentown man accused of killing the mother of his children with a golf club.
The judge made the declaration after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict Monday for Alexander Acosta-Quezada.
Prosecutors say last March, he stabbed 27-year-old Yosandra Munoz Corporan with a broken golf club handle after fighting with a man who dropped her off at his house.
Corporan later died at the hospital.
Acosta-Quezada was on trial for homicide charges.
The judge says he doesn't believe that giving the jury more time would have helped them reach a verdict.