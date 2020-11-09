Gavel generic graphic

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A judge has declared a mistrial in the case of an Allentown man accused of killing the mother of his children with a golf club.

The judge made the declaration after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict Monday for Alexander Acosta-Quezada.

Prosecutors say last March, he stabbed 27-year-old Yosandra Munoz Corporan with a broken golf club handle after fighting with a man who dropped her off at his house.

Corporan later died at the hospital.

Acosta-Quezada was on trial for homicide charges.

The judge says he doesn't believe that giving the jury more time would have helped them reach a verdict.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.