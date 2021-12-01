Nearly a month after the Nov. 2 election, one race in Lehigh County is still up in the air, but maybe not for much longer.
A Lehigh County judge has rejected a Republican candidate's appeal to not count mail-in ballots without a date on the return envelope. This involves the third and final spot for Lehigh County judge. 261 mail-in ballots have yet to be counted.
Only 74 votes separate Republican David Ritter and Democrat Zachary Cohen.
Judge Edward Reibman posted his decision Tuesday.
In denying David Ritter's request to not count 261 mail-in ballots, Reibman said a return date on a mail-in ballot serves no purpose, and goes against promoting participation in a free and fair election.
He said a return date is not needed, as a voter could complete the ballot and set it aside for a few days, and that the Lehigh County elections office date stamps mail-in ballots as they are received.
This comes after the county's board of elections voted unanimously on Nov. 15 to count the ballots after the attorney for Democrat Zachary Cohen argued the county hadn't done enough to make the return date conspicuous to voters.
Republican David Ritter, who has the lead over Cohen, appealed.
The judge also noted both parties agreed there was no fraud in the election.
Cohen's attorney tells me they're thrilled with the decision. Ritter's attorney has filed an appeal to the Commonwealth Court.
Until this is decided, it is holding up the certification of other races in Lehigh County.