A federal judge denied bail for Marc Muffley Thursday.

The Carbon County man has been all over the national and world news following his arrest Monday night and the shocking details about what the TSA said it found in his baggage.

Lehigh Valley International Airport said what happened Monday is proof security measures work.

During a federal court appearance, both sides admit what Muffley had in his bag is essentially a commercial grade firework but with a butane lighter and lithium batteries, too.

He will be going to trial, as the judge called him a danger to the community, while an FBI agent said Muffley admitted he knew what he was doing was wrong.

The court heard testimony from an FBI agent who interviewed the 41-year-old after his arrest on Monday.

During a virtual federal court hearing, prosecutors called the fact that Muffley had the guts of a commercial firework, along with a butane lighter, fuses and lithium batteries all in the bag bound for Orlando, Florida, astonishing.

Federal court documents show Muffley had a circular compound hidden in the lining of his baggage, containing ingredients similar to commercial grade fireworks, with two fuses.

Muffley faces charges of possessing an explosive in an airport and attempting to have placed an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft.

His defense argues against the second charge, telling the judge Muffley only wanted to light fireworks off at a beach in Florida, and due to it being wrapped in plastic and saran wrap, there was no way it could have detonated by itself. They did not give a reason as to why, knowing it was illegal to check, Muffley still did it.

His defense also admitted the Lansford man uses marijuana and meth regularly and has a warrant out for lack of child support and has a rap sheet in Pennsylvania and Florida for minor offenses.

However, the attorney did say he takes care of his 83-year-old grandfather in Florida who had dementia.

Prosecutors pointed out after leaving the airport Monday Muffley changed his cell phone number to avoid being tracked, a big reason why they wanted the judge to deny bail. She did, and called Muffley a danger to the community.

He is currently in the Lehigh County prison. A next court date has not been set.