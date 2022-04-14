Gavel

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown politician can continue her bid for a seat in the state House.

Democrat Enid Santiago is running against rival, State Rep. Peter Schweyer, this May to serve the 134th district.

Schweyer had filed court paperwork contesting the validity of Santiago's nominating petitions.

But an attorney for Santiago says a state judge has denied Schweyer's challenge. This means she can keep her name on the ballot in the primary election.

This is the second time the two will face off. Santiago lost to Schweyer in the 2020 election.

