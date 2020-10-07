ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A wrongful arrest lawsuit against the City of Allentown, its police department and four officers has been dismissed.
The suit stemmed from an arrest back in 2018. Michael Morency was charged back in June 2018 after an argument with neighbors in which he allegedly showed a handgun.
Those charges were dismissed during a preliminary hearing the next month, in July 2018.
However, Morency's lawsuit claimed that while he was in custody, police illegally searched and ransacked his home, taking two guns and $2,000 in cash.
Court documents show that police got permission to search the home, and that they were not seen taking anything by the person who let them inside, the city said.
That person also said she had the firearms removed and placed in a safety deposit box.