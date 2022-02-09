FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - A Lehigh County man, accused of shooting another man to death in a gun deal gone wrong, will be staying behind bars for the time being.
A judge denied bail for 23-year-old Jarrett Hein at his preliminary hearing Wednesday.
Hein's attorney, Gary Asteak, believes his family should be allowed to post bail so he can get out of jail while he awaits trial. But the judge decided his crime of allegedly shooting and killing 20-year-old Travorious Gudger as he was running away was too serious.
Hein's charges date back to December 9 of last year. That's when he tried to sell a pistol to Gudger in a parking lot in the 1400 block of Broadway in Fountain Hill. But Hein says Gudger grabbed the gun and ran.
"Hein believed it was either him or me, and he did what he had to do," said Asteak.
Asteak said the gun Gudger stole was unloaded, but Hein didn't know if Gudger had ammo on him. When Hein saw Gudger messing with the gun in his hands he pulled out a loaded pistol he had with him and fired.
Asteak said he believes it should be seen as self-defense.
"If the jury looks at it through his eyes, they will have no hesitancy in finding that he was acting in a legitimate manner to protect himself," said Asteak.
But the judge disagreed Wednesday, denying Asteak's request to have the case dismissed. The judge also denied Hein the opportunity to post bail, something that can only be done in cases where the death penalty or life imprisonment are on the table.
After the decision, Hein broke down in tears in the courtroom.
"He's distraught. You would be distraught too if you were sitting in jail thinking you were an innocent man and didn't belong there. You'd cry too, anyone would," said Asteak.
Asteak said he thinks the judge's ruling was extreme, and they will be seeking a second opinion.
"This is clearly not a capital case. Our Constitution requires that bail be set in all cases but capital cases, so we intend to seek that remedy with the Judge of the Court of the Common Pleas," said Asteak.
But for now, it's not clear how long it might take to win that "remedy" in court.