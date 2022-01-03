ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On Monday, a judge ruled that a man who had multiple run-ins with the law will not be allowed to hold the office of constable in Allentown.
40-year-old Nicholas Douglas was a successful write-in candidate for the position of constable for the 12th Ward.
Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said Douglas' multiple out-of-state convictions, which includes theft and impersonating a police officer, made him ineligible to hold the office.
He has prior convictions in several states, including Mississippi, Michigan and a number in Ohio. He has served probation and even jail time.
In Monday's hearing, the judge agreed with Martin, and ruled Douglas ineligible to hold the office.
Douglas said via Zoom and from his home in Temperance, Michigan, that he'll appeal the ruling.
Douglas admits to his past but says he a changed man. He says he currently works 60 hours a week at United Distributor as supervisor.
He also says he's a youth pastor and wants to show his children that you can turn your life around.
A Lehigh County judge said that while he commends Douglas for his current choices, his past convictions make him ineligible to hold office.