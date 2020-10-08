EASTON, Pa. | A Northampton County judge said he’s not ready to sign off on a plea deal for a Bethlehem woman accused of coughing in the face of a police officer in the thick of the coronavirus pandemic.
In April, Bethlehem police charged Alexandra N. Detrick with assault after she allegedly removed her medical mask and coughed in the face of an officer who had responded to her East Ettwein Street home.
Detrick appeared before Northampton County Judge Samuel Murray on Wednesday to plead guilty to a single count of simple assault. As part of a negotiated plea, prosecutors agreed to withdraw the remaining charges of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. A single count of terroristic threats was dismissed at the district court level.
But even before the prosecution laid out the specifics of the allegations, Murray said he wasn’t sure he could accept the plea.
Shortly before 1 a.m. April 2, Bethlehem police were dispatched for a report of an unwanted guest call. Court records indicate that Detrick wanted her boyfriend to leave the house, believing he may be infected with the coronavirus.
Officers said a visibly intoxicated Detrick, who had answered the door wearing a mask, had removed her mask and become upset with police. Authorities allege she lunged at one of the officers and coughed in his face about four times.
Defense attorney Sarah Charette told the judge that Detrick and her boyfriend had been quarantining when her boyfriend left the apartment. Charette said her client called police to get him out of the house because she was concerned he could have become infected.
Officers told Detrick they couldn’t prevent her boyfriend from coming back to the apartment as he was actively living there, so they suggested the couple separate from each other inside, according to the defense.
Assistant District Attorney Aaron Gallogly, who was handling Wednesday’s proceeding, said it was determined that Detrick had not been infected with coronavirus. The prosecutor initially assigned the case, the police officer and the county’s first assistant district attorney all approved of the plea deal, he said.
But the fact that Detrick subsequently tested negative for COVID-19 doesn’t negate the elements necessary to prove aggravated assault, the judge said. If the prosecution can’t prove the elements to establish aggravated assault, then a plea to simple assault makes sense, Murray said.
The judge said he wants to hear directly from the officer who responded to Detrick’s home that night.
“This is a serious charge,” Murray said.
In a recording of the 911 dispatch after the incident, the officer was asked whether there had been a potential threat from COVID-19, according to Charette. She told the judge that the officer responded, “Probably not.”
Regardless, the judge said he still wanted to hear from the officer involved. A new court date has not been set.