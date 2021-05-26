Allentown police car

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -  The City of Allentown must pay nearly $100,000 to one of its police officers who claims he was demoted for supporting a co-worker who challenged former Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski.

According to court paperwork, Sergeant Bill Williams was removed from his job as a detective in the Youth Division back in 2017, and re-assigned to a night shift, leaving him without the benefits he was receiving in his prior position.

Williams then sued the city, its former police chief Keith Morris, and Pawlowski.

Williams alleges he was demoted out of retaliation for his association with the colleague who ran against Pawlowski.

A judge has now ordered Allentown to pay more than $97,900 to Williams.

