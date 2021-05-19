EASTON, Pa. | A Northampton County judge ordered house arrest for the man who admitted setting fire to his Bethlehem apartment, so he can continue his mental health treatments.
Joseph Matacavage pleaded guilty in March to a single felony count of risking catastrophe in connection with the October 2020 fire at his apartment in the 100 block of East Third Street. The 54-year-old told authorities that the fire was a result of his OCD that prompts him to constantly needs to “clean” things, including using a cigarette lighter.
On Wednesday, defense attorney Rory Driscole asked Northampton County Judge Abraham Kassis to consider a probationary sentence given his client’s “extensive” mental health history. When Matacavage started the fire last year, it’s because he was sick, not because he was trying to hurt anyone, according to the defense.
Matacavage served in the military, has always been employed and has no previous criminal record, Driscole said. His deteriorating mental health had made him somewhat reclusive, and Matacavage since the fire has begun addressing his mental health needs, according to Driscole.
Sending Matacavage to prison for any length of time will hamper his progress and separate him from his support services, which include his family, Driscole said. Matacavage’s case manager told the judge that a prison term would only serve to exacerbate his mental health issues and hamper his recovery.
Assistant District Attorney Abigail Bellafatto said the district attorney’s office agreed to withdraw the arson charges in the case because it became clear that Matacavage didn’t intend to cause the fire. And she told the judge that she wasn’t going to oppose the mitigating factors given the defendant’s well-documented mental health issues.
But a family that lived on the third floor of the building suffered emotional trauma and financial loss as a result of the fire, Bellafatto said. She asked the court to consider a long supervisory period to assure Matacavage and the public were protected and that he continues to good work he’s done since his arrest.
The facts of the case suggest that Matacavage did not intend to cause the damage he did, Kassis said. And the judge said he did not want to impose a sentence that set back Matacavage’s treatment.
But there have been concerns about the defendant consistently taking his medication, and a sentence must take into account the damage done to the family who lived in the building, Kassis said.
The judge ordered Matacavage serve 3 to 23 months in custody but immediately ordered he serve it on house arrest. He’ll be outfitted with an ankle monitor and only be allowed to leave his home for treatment. His confinement will be followed by 37 months probation. After his arraignment last October, Matacavage – who apologized to the court on Wednesday – spent 12 days in county jail before making bail.
Kassis also ordered Matacavage to pay $5,000 restitution to the family and gave prosecutors 30 days to determine restitution for the building owner.
After the fire, authorities said Matacavage’s second-floor apartment was littered with plastic bottles and containers, and they reported finding charred papers, door frames and walls and a drop ceiling that was completely burned away.
Fire officials said the fire began in the living room before spreading to the bathroom. From there, the fire burned out of control, spreading through the rest of the apartment and burning through to the third floor and into a common stairwell.
On the day of the fire, Matacavage reportedly told police that he was “cleaning” a six-pack of water, when the plastic packaging began to melt and drop to the floor. The burning plastic reportedly ignited papers and other plastic bottles.