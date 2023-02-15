N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County man who admitted to stealing more than $163,000 from a hardware store while he was employed there has been sentenced.

Damian Vansuch was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Robert Steinberg to 11.5 to 23 months in Lehigh County Jail followed by five years of probation, according to the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

Vansuch pleaded guilty on Nov. 29 to theft by unlawful taking.

He was also ordered to pay the victims $138,223.41 in restitution and $25,000 to their insurance company, the DA's office said. He is also prohibited to have contact with the victims or to be employed where he is entrusted to handle money.

State Police said Vansuch stole the money from the True Value on Route 873 in North Whitehall Township between 2015 and 2019.

Police say he was manager when he took the money from store bank deposits. Investigators say an audit by the owner uncovered a discrepancy in funds.