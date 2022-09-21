A former Northampton County corrections officer who admitted to having a sexual relationship with an inmate has learned his fate.

Kelvin Myers was sentenced Wednesday to four to 18 months in Monroe County Prison with the eligibility for immediate work release, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.

Myers must register as a sex offender under Megan's Law.

He pleaded guilty in June to a charge of institutional sexual assault.

The district attorney's office started investigating in October 2020 after learning of the alleged relationship between Myers and a female inmate at the county prison.

Myers was hired as a Northampton County Department of Corrections Officer in January 2014, and was assigned to the female section in 2020. Throughout the investigation, detectives reviewed outgoing phone calls from the inmate between August and October of 2020, where the inmate can be heard discussing an ongoing “sexual relationship” with Myers, the DA's office said.

Detectives reviewed available surveillance footage from the prison, which shows Myers entering the inmate’s cell and not leaving for another eight minutes on Sept. 30, 2020, according to the news release. The DA's office says the video appeared to depict the inmate and Myers engaged in a sex act.

Officials said Myers admitted to the whole thing.