EASTON, Pa. - A man who assaulted a police officer in Easton has been sentenced.
Wilfredo Santiago, 45, was sentenced to 7 to 14 years in state prison, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
A jury found Santiago, of Easton, guilty of all charges he faced during trial last month, which included aggravated assault, riot, obstruct admin law, hindering apprehension, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and disarming a law enforcement officer.
On July 27, 2019, shortly after 7 p.m., officers from the Easton Police Department were dispatched to the 900 block of Ferry Street for a noise complaint. Upon arrival, officers found a large party going on in the street and on the sidewalk.
An officer began to arrest a man by the name Orialis Figueroa-Colon on the charge of disorderly conduct, when Santiago grabbed, pushed, and pulled the officer in an attempt to prevent him from placing Figueroa-Colon under arrest, the DA's office said.
Santiago then struck the officer’s stun gun from his hand as he was attempting to use it, and punched the officer in the face, causing him to fall down several steps and strike his head, according to the news release.