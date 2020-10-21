LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - A man who pleaded no contest to assaulting people at the scene of a fire in Lehigh Township, Northampton County last year has been sentenced.
Zachary Pammer was sentenced to time served to 24 months less a day. Pammer has already served approximately 11 and a half months. He will also have a six-year probation consecutive to incarceration.
Officers were called to the 1100 block of Quince Road in early November 2019 for reports of a naked, bloody man jumping on someone's car, and a house fire nearby. Officers arrived to find a two-family home engulfed in flames, while a man, later identified as Pammer, was sitting naked inside a car in the middle of the road, said Lehigh Township police.
Both he and the car were covered in blood, police said. Firefighters got to work fighting the blaze, while officers pieced together what happened with the man.
The driver of the car told police she saw the fire and stopped to help. That's when Pammer jumped on her car, forced his way inside the car, assaulted the woman and tried to restrain her, police said.
The woman was able to escape and call 911.
Officers talked to one of the residents, who said Pammer was her cousin. She said he had showed up unannounced, acting very weird and began going into a rage, police said.
Pammer had kicked in the apartment door, threw things at the woman and physically assaulted her, police said. She was able to escape the house and hide until police arrived. She said she didn't know how the fire started.
Police removed Pammer from the car and he kicked and spit on officers and EMS, police said.
Meanwhile flames and smoke billowed from the home, leaving it severely damaged.