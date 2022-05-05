ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "A cold-hearted... bad person."
That's how Judge Robert Steinberg described 24-year-old Edward Rosario-Jimenez Thursday morning before sentencing him to more than four decades in jail. Rosario-Jimenez pleaded guilty to shooting and killing two people outside the Walmart in Whitehall Township in February of 2021.
The victims were Nicolette Law and her boyfriend Jonathan Martinez. Both of their mothers were at Thursday's sentencing, with Law's mother Natalie attending virtually. She spoke directly to Rosario-Jimenez, saying "I hope you rot in jail, and if you get out I will kill you myself."
On February 26, 2021, Rosario-Jiminez was in the Walmart parking lot with his girlfriend Victoria Grimsley to pick up Grimsley's child from Martinez, the father and her previous boyfriend. According to prosecutors, Martinez arrived with his new girlfriend Nicolette Law, but after an argument, Rosario Jiminez pulled out a 25-caliber handgun and shot Law and Martinez to death.
Rosario-Jiminez pleaded guilty to eight charges, including third-degree murder. Before sentencing, Rosario-Jimenez chose not to say anything to the victims' families, something Judge Steinberg said showed "no remorse."
"I wish he would have said something, that's all. At least out of respect, but like the judge said, he doesn't have no morals," said Liza Marie Perez, the mother of Jonathan Martinez.
Perez said, despite being young, her son left a family behind him.
"He was only 19 when he became a father, and he was the best. He was the best father ever, the best kid," said Perez.
Judge Steinberg accepted the plea deal and sentenced Rosario-Jimenez to between 45 and 100 years in jail for his crimes, saying "You belong in the darkest place the state prison system can put you in."
"I agree with the judge, he looked cold hearted, but I just wish that God will have mercy on his soul," said Perez.
The DA's office said it feels like this deal was the best result that doesn't force the families to go through the pain of a trial.
We asked Perez what will happen to her son's child with him gone. She said they don't know yet, and that's still being worked out.