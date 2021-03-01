EASTON, Pa. | Christine Cohen recalled the morning she was attacked on College Hill in Easton as she talked on her cell phone.
She told the court that she was walking to work at Lafayette College, when she heard quick footsteps from behind and felt a “tremendous blow” to her head. Cohen told a Northampton County judge that she knew it was a metal bat from the sound it made when it hit her head.
She could feel her body moving up and down as someone tried to rip the backpack from her back. Unable to move her limbs, Cohen said laid on the sidewalk screaming for help.
“It was all I could do to save myself because I couldn’t move,” she said. “I thought I was going to die.”
President Judge Michael Koury on Monday sentenced Jorge Velasquez and Junito Velez to 10-20 years in state prison for what he deemed a random and senseless attack that has left Cohen with lingering injuries.
Velez and Velasquez each pleaded guilty to single felony counts of robbery and aggravated assault. As part of a negotiated plea, the prosecution agreed to allow the defendants to serve their sentences concurrently, leaving the sentences up to the judge.
Defense counsel for each man asked the court to consider sentences at the bottom of the standard range. Neither attorney said they could defend their clients’ actions but asked the court to show some mercy, considering their respective defendants’ poor family histories, history of drug and alcohol abuse and the fact they’d each taken responsibility by pleading guilty.
Ted Skaarup, Velasquez’s attorney, asked the judge to consider that his client was only 17 when he committed the robbery. His father is still in prison for murder, and he was raised by his grandmother, who ultimately couldn’t control him.
Since he’s been in prison, Velasquez said he’s reflected everyday on what he’s done.
“I realize that I’m walking in my father’s footsteps,” he told the court.
In apologizing to the victim, Velasquez said he should have thought about the consequences to the victim and said he realizes that he stole a sense of security from not only Cohen but the community.
Velez said that he hoped Cohen, God and society can one day forgive him for what he’d done. He told the court that can’t blame anyone else for what he did.
“This is not who I want to be,” Velez said, adding that he hopes to one day help other young people who have gone down the wrong path.
Assistant District Attorney Alec Colquhoun, however, told the court that Velez and Vasquez had committee a “cold-hearted robbery” that could have targeted any random victim who happened to be walking in the neighborhood that day. If any crime called for a sentence above the standard range, this was it, he said.
Colquhoun played for the court a recording of a phone call between Vasquez and a woman made last summer from Northampton County Prison. Vasquez can be heard discussing the plea offer from prosecutors and his willingness to take it.
But he also said “f---” the district attorney, the judge and the police, questions the severity of the victim’s injuries and said that everyone gets beat up in life, so she should just live with it.
“The fact she’s walking and breathing is enough, she’s fine,” Velasquez can be heard saying on the recording.
Cohen told the court there was no way she could describe the continued pain and anguish that she feels every day. She said she spent the last year trying to figure out why she was attacked, telling the judge that she would have just handed over her phone and backpack without an argument.
Cohen said she feared she was going to be killed or kidnapped, and she thanked those who responded to her screams and stayed with her, offering her comfort.
She told the court that she experiences recurring nightmares, anxiety and PTSD.
“Loud noises make me jump, and I can’t stand people behind me or close to me,” Cohen said.
Judge Koury sentenced each defendant separately but told each man that no sentence he could impose would serve justice on the victim or her family. She just happened to be walking down the street at the wrong time and now suffers lifelong injuries, he said.
“This was a brazen, savage, merciless attack on a random victim,” Koury said.
Before imposing sentence on each man, the judge said he was going to show them the same mercy they showed the victim the morning of the attack.
“My only regret is that I can’t give you more time,” Koury said.
After the proceedings, Colquhoun said he appreciated the victim's patience and strength through the long and difficult legal process. It was important that any plea deal include Velez and Velasquez pleading guilty to the most serious offenses, and the judge handed down an appropriate sentence, he said.
“He weighed all of the factors appropriately, and I think it's a just outcome at the end of the day," Colquhoun said. "We as an office are very happy with the decision obviously, and it wasn’t one that was taken lightly."
Velez pleaded guilty last July to aggravated assault and robbery. As part of a negotiated plea, prosecutors agreed to withdraw the remaining charges. Velasquez pleaded guilty about two weeks later, accepting the same plea deal.
About three months later, Koury withdrew Velasquez's guilty plea because the judge argued the defendant failed to accept responsibility for his crimes.
In January, Velasquez pleaded guilty again with the judge requiring him to allocute in court a second time.
The robbery occurred about 10:30 a.m. Dec. 11 at Porter and Parsons streets in Easton’s College Hill neighborhood near Lafayette College. Authorities said Velasquez and Velez were driving around looking for someone to rob.
They spotted the victim, a Lafayette College employee, talking on her cell phone and decided to attack her from behind with a baseball bat. Velez hit the woman in the back of the head with an aluminum bat and continued to hit her as she lay on the ground.
They also kicked the victim after she went down and shot her three times with a BB gun. Authorities have said they were not sure who shot the victim.
The woman suffered several injuries, including a concussion, a broken nose, a broken rib and nerve damage to her left arm. She sustained lacerations to her head that required staples to close, and she is still unable to lift her arm.
Doctors removed two BB pellets from her face, but one remains in her head because it cannot be removed for medical reasons.