ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown woman that pleaded guilty in a crash that killed another woman has been sentenced.
Amanda Ritter, 31, was sentenced Monday to 17 years and 4 months to 36 years in prison, according to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.
Ritter pleaded guilty in August to homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and four counts each of aggravated assault by a motor vehicle while driving under the influence, all second-degree felonies, the DA's office said.
She also pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment, a second-degree misdemeanor, and driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, a first degree misdemeanor.
On Jan. 14, 2020 at approximately 8:16 p.m., a two-vehicle crash occurred at Overlook and Mauch Chunk Roads in Allentown, according to the news release. Police found a silver Saturn Vue in the southbound lane facing northbound and a Chevrolet Malibu sedan in the southbound lane facing west.
The front-seat passenger in the Chevrolet, 22-year-old Yasmine Woodruff of Allentown, was pronounced dead at the scene, the DA's office said.
Also inside the Chevrolet were the driver, Keiana Allen, 21, and two juveniles who were age 16 and age 8 at the time of the crash. All were injured in the crash.
Ritter, the driver of the Saturn Vue, had two passengers inside her vehicle: Tyler Skulteti, 25, and Antoine Thompson, 32. Both passengers were injured in the crash.
As a result of the crash, an investigation determined Ritter was driving 81 mph in a 35-mph zone and was intoxicated when she struck the Chevrolet Malibu, the DA's office said. At the time of the crash, Ritter’s blood-alcohol content was 0.18 percent, according to the news release.