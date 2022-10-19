ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Lehigh County judge has struck down a lawsuit that called for tighter restrictions on ballot drop boxes.

The suit, filed by an advocacy group on behalf of four Allentown residents, said the county election board did not put safeguards in place to prevent election law violations.

The lawsuit demanded in-person monitoring of the five county drop boxes, that all drop boxes be located inside of buildings, and that the Lehigh County Government Center location limit hours, instead of being available 24/7.

The ruling filed Tuesday afternoon found the Lehigh County drop boxes do comply with Pennsylvania election code, and there is no need for additional measures.

During the Oct. 7 lawsuit hearing, county District Attorney Jim Martin testified there may have been nearly 300 instances in the Nov. 2021 election where more than one ballot was returned, a violation of election law. But, he said there were far fewer instances during the May 2022 primary election, according to the judge's ruling.

Further, Martin said he didn't find evidence of election fraud in either the Nov. 2021 or May 2022 elections.

Lehigh County does have video surveillance of all drop box locations, and put up signs with instructions as to ballot drop-off rules.

County Elections Clerk Tim Benyo told the judge that the county probably wouldn't be able to find people to monitor all drop boxes with such short notice, if that were to be required.

The county on Tuesday had said it was halting the use of drop boxes until a decision was rendered.

Benyo said Wednesday that with the ruling, the Lehigh County Government Center's drop box is now open 24/7, and the other four locations are set to be in place by Monday, Oct. 24, as planned.

Separate from the lawsuit, Martin himself had sent a letter to the county elections board, strongly suggesting that staff monitor the drop boxes, and that the government center box not be open 24/7.