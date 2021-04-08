ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Devon Scholl’s family failed him over the years when they lacked the strength to get him the help he needed for his alcohol abuse and mental health issues, Lehigh County Judge Douglas Reichley said.
Society let him down too when he didn’t get the help he needed as a juvenile as he clearly showed issues with anger management, he said.
“This is where I agree with the defense that you were a victim,” the judge told Scholl. “You were frankly let down by your family.”
But Reichley was equally as offended by Scholl’s assertion that the pandemic and last year’s subsequent lockdown somehow led to his drinking.
“You’re a man,” the judge said. “You need to grow up and take a hold of your own life.”
On Thursday, Reichley sentenced the 29-year-old to 27 to 60 months in state prison for administering the beating that eventually killed his father, 52-year-old Todd Scholl, in Allentown last August. Scholl pleaded guilty last month to involuntary manslaughter. As part of a negotiated plea, prosecutors agreed to withdraw single counts of aggravated and simple assault.
Authorities said Devon Scholl had become angry with Todd Scholl last summer after his father refused to give him a ride because of a broken taillight on his vehicle. Devon Scholl punched his father in the body and head. The elder Scholl died the next day as a result of blunt force trauma.
Melissa Rutman, Devon Scholl’s mother, told the court that she and her son’s father were alcoholics and that Devon Scholl began drinking when he was a teenager. She told the judge that she stopped drinking 10 years ago.
Rutman said her son has had anger issues throughout his life, was diagnosed with PTSD because of his father being in and out of his life and that alcohol played a major role in the attack on his father. Rutman told the judge that her son, who cries every day, has taken responsibility for what he did.
“He sentenced himself to life already,” she said.
Scholl was first charged with simple assault when he was 12 and took his first drink when he was 15, according to defense attorney Kathryn Smith. The regret and remorse that he’s shown is genuine, and she told the court there is finally a recognition from Scholl of the root of his problems.
He’s been receiving alcohol and mental health treatment and is trying to break the cycle his family has found itself in for the sake of his own son, Smith said. She asked the judge to consider her client’s family history as a mitigating factor in asking for county prison sentence at the low end of the standard range with a lengthy period of supervision.
Scholl told the judge that he and his father bonded over alcohol and drank together nearly every night. He said he started receiving mental health treatment shortly after his arrest and has been getting drug and alcohol counseling since February. He acknowledged Thursday that he’s needed help for years that he never received.
Scholl told the judge that he’s always had anger issues and that his mental state at the time of the attack was worsened from sitting inside and drinking without the ability to socialize as a result of the pandemic.
He said he battles every day to get up and keep his life moving forward.
“I regret everything I do,” Scholl said.
First Assistant District Attorney Steven Luksa told the judge that he doesn’t think Scholl intended to kill his father. Thursday’s sentencing was simply the final chapter of a book in which everyone knew the ending.
Scholl has a history or alcohol abuse and mental health issues, the prosecution said. In 2007 as a teenager, he told a counselor that he “gets mad quick” and starts to hit people, according to Luksa. Todd Scholl did nothing to provoke the attack from his son, he said.
The prosecution took no position on a proposed sentence except to acknowledge that the court needed to strike a delicate balance between making sure Scholl received the treatment and rehabilitation he needs and protecting the public.
“He needs to address his demons otherwise we get back to the core issue that he gets mad quick,” Luksa said.
The judge ultimately sentenced Scholl in the aggravated range based on the severity of his actions, ordering him to continue mental health and substance abuse counseling. Reichley noted that Scholl admitted Thursday that he and his father bonded over their shared alcoholism, a path that he cannot follow with his own 2-year-old son.